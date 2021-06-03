Disney+’s Star Acquires ‘Last Man Standing’; Sets UK Premiere Date For Season 8

Last Man Standing is getting yet another UK home. Disney+’s Star brand has secured the SVOD rights to the Tim Allen comedy and will make the first eight seasons of the show available to stream from Friday July 30th. Notably, this marks the first time season 8 has aired on this side of the pond.

Last Man Standing explores everything that families are dealing with today – all filtered through the blunt “man’s man” comedy of iconic American dad Mike Baxter. Through it all, Mike sees himself as a beacon of common sense amid the chaos of a larger world that keeps changing, and, according to Mike Baxter, those changes are not for the better.

The comedy series stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Molly Ephraim, Kaitlyn Dever, Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson, Christoph Sanders, Flynn Morrison, Jonathan Adams, Hector Elizondo, Molly McCook and Krista Marie Yu. In the season eight premiere, Mike helps Vanessa deal with empty nest syndrome. Meanwhile, Kristin announces her pregnancy to the family and unknowingly upsets Mandy in the process. Then Mike and Chuck’s plans to open a classic car renovation service crash when Joe (Jay Leno) is invited to join in. Also, Vanessa realizes that Mandy is tricking Kyle into doing all their married chores.

Disney+’s Star marks at least the fourth UK home for the Tim Allen fronted sitcom which has struggled to find an audience on this side of the pond. Sky One initially acquired the series as part of a wider deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution shortly after the 2012 LA Screenings. The satcaster aired the first two-seasons of the show between 2012 and 2014, but it failed to rate particular well and in 2015 Sky quietly dropped the show. E4 then acquired Last Man Standing, but only aired the first two seasons. Eventually it landed at 5Star who aired seasons three through seven between 2018 and 2019.