Disney+ Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Turner & Hooch’

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for Turner & Hooch, which is set to premiere on Wednesday July 21st.

Turner & Hooch tells the story of Scott Turner, an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal, who inherits a big unruly dog and soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner is the son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

The comedy series, which is based on the 1989 feature film, is produced by 20th Television and stars Josh Peck (Fuller House), Carra Patterson (The Arrangement), Brandon Jay McLaren (Falling Skies), Anthony Ruivivar (Third Watch), Lyndsy Fonseca (9-1-1: Lone Star), Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family) and Vanessa Lengies (Glee). Matt Nix created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside McG, Michael Horowitz, Robbie Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola.

Check out the trailer and key art below: