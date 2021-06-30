Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Lie With Me’

Lie With Me (formerly known as Breathless) will premiere on Channel 5 on Monday July 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Lie With Me tells the story of a British woman and her husband, who are seeking a fresh start in Australia after infidelity rocks their marriage. That’s the plan until they hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears and there are deadly consequences.

The miniseries, which was created by Jason Herbison, is produced by Fremantle for Channel 5 and Australian broadcaster Network 10 and stars Charlie Brooks (EastEnders) and Brett Tucker (Station 19). Series creator Jason Hervison serves as the executive producer for Fremantle. Scott Major is the director. Greg Barnett is the Commissioning Editor for Channel 5.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.