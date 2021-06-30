Channel 5 Inks Deal With Red Arrow Studios International For ‘Departure’

Channel 5 has inked a deal with international distributor Red Arrow Studios International to acquire the Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer fronted drama series Departure. The broadcaster will make the series available on 5Star and their streaming service My5.

“As a premium international series, which is packed with action and fronted by an all-star cast, Departure is ideally positioned to expand Channel 5’s drama offering and provide a standout moment in the broadcaster’s schedule”, said Tim Gerhartz, President & Managing Director of Red Arrow Studios International.

Departure follows the mystery of Flight 716 – a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Following the mysterious crash, recently widowed, brilliant aviation investigator Kendra Malley is called in to investigate by her former boss and mentor Howard Lawson. With the whole world watching, Kendra and her team race to pinpoint the missing aircraft and locate possible survivors. They must battle through a host of suspects and motives, from pilot suicide and terrorism, to politically motivated murder and systems failure to determine what really happened to Flight 716 – and to stop it from happening again.

The drama series, which was created by Vincent Shiao, is produced by Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International, and co-financed by Starlings Television and stars Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Ried, Claire Forlani, Rebecca Liddiard, Shazad Latif, Tamara Duarte, Peter Mensah, Kristian Bruun, Allan Hawco, Dougray Scott, Sasha Roiz, Mark Rendall, Dmitry Chepovetsky and Paris Jefferson. The series previously aired in the UK on the now defunct Universal TV. A second season has been commissioned.