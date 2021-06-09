Channel 4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will receive its UK premiere on Sunday June 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized “return to traditional values.” The drama series is produced by MGM Television and stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Bradley Whitford.

In the show’s fourth season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. Hulu has already renewed the series for a fifth season. The executive producers are Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

