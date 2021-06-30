Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘This Way Up’ Season 2

The second season of This Way Up will premiere on Channel 4 on Wednesday July 14th at 10pm, it has been announced.

This Way Up follows Aine, a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown”, as her sister Shona, worries, not only about her younger sibling, but also about her own life choices. The TEFL school where Aine teaches brings together a room full of characters also trying to find their own hope, direction and happiness in this messy world.

The comedy series, which was created by Aisling Bea, is being produced by Merman and stars Aisling Bea, Aasif Mandvi, Tobias Menzies, Indira Varma Sorcha Cusack , Chris Geere, Kadiff Kirwan, Ricky Grover, Ekow Quartey and Pik-Sen Lim, Todor Jordanov, Jassem Mougari and Daniela Spataru. Season two picked up following the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.