BBC Two Unveils First Look At ‘The North Water’

BBC Two has released a series of first look images from their upcoming Ian McGuire adaptation The North Water. The images feature Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham and Tom Courtenay.

The North Water is set in the UK and the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s and tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, with Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.

As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation. Peter Mullan (Top Of The Lake), Sam Spruell (Legend), Roland Møller (Atomic Blond), Philip Hill-Pearson (Three Girls) and Kieran Urquhart (Vera) also star. The five-part series is being penned by Andrew Haigh, who will also direct. The North Water is being produced for BBC Two by See-Saw Films. Rhombus Media are co-producing. Kate Ogborn is the series producer. The executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman for See-Saw Films, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media and Jo McClellan for the BBC.

Check out the images below: