BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mayans MC’ Season 3

The third season of Mayans MC will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday July 4th at 10pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Mayans MC is the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga and is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp. The drama series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions and stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Carla Baratta, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon.

In the show’s third season, once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made. After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

