BBC One’s ‘Father Brown’ Back In Production For Season 9

Father Brown is back in production. The BBC daytime series has returned to filming for its ninth season after production was put on hold last year due to the COVID pandemic. Despite the interruption to the shooting schedule, the ninth season will still consist of ten episodes, including the series’ 100th episode.

“We love telling our stories as much as the world loves watching them. A modest, warm daytime drama that achieves one hundred episodes and global success”, Father Brown star Mark Williams said ina statement. “Who’d have thought it?”

Based on the works of G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown is set in the 1950s and follows the eponymous Roman Catholic priest as he solves crimes in the Cotswold village of Kembleford. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios Daytime Drama Unit and stars Mark Williams, Sorcha Cusack, Emer Kenny, Jack Deam, John Burton, Alex Price, Nancy Carroll and John Light. David Lewis Richardson is the series producer. The executive producers is Will Trotter. Helen Munson is the Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime.

The show’s ninth season is set to air in early 2022. As TVWise previously reported, BBC One is also in talks to acquire spin-off series The Sister Boniface Mysteries, which would also air in early 2022. In the landmark 100th episode, titled The Red Death, Lady Felicia and her husband Monty host a lavish masked ball counting down to 1954. However, their plans are ruined when the Minster of Defence, Sir Charles Hakeworth is murdered by a masked figure. With the estate locked down and a killer in the midst Father Brown and the gang must find the real perpetrator.

Guest stars set to appear in the 100th episode include: Richard Dillane, Alexander Hanson, Gemma Page, Caleb Frederick, Nicholas Audsley and Cam Spence (Ruth Moulton). “Father Brown’s canny observations and remarkable powers of sleuthing continue to thrill not only BBC Daytime viewers but audiences around the world, who find the themes in the series just as relevant today as they were in GK Chesterton’s time”, said Carla-Maria Lawson, the BBC’s Head of Daytime & Early Peak. “We’re delighted to be bringing more of his adventures to screen soon.”