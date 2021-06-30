Amazon Renews ‘Good Omens’ For Second Season

More than two years after the show’s first season debuted, Amazon has renewed their Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens for a second season. Six episodes have been commissioned for the show’s second season, which will “go beyond the original source material”.

Good Omens picks up just as the end of the world is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

The drama series, which is based on the novel by Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman, is produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Narrativa and The Blank Corporation. The executive producers are Neil Gaiman, Douglas Mackinnon, Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and Josh Cole. John Finnemore is penning the scripts alongside Neil Gaiman. Production on the show’s second season is set to get underway later this year in Scotland. It is not immediately clear if BBC Two will have linear rights to the show’s second season, as they did for season one.

Michael Sheen (Quiz, Staged) and David Tennant (Des, Staged) are on-board to reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse. Season two will further explore the uncanny friendship between Aziriphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

“We’re thrilled to be delving back into this iconic world. Neil Gaiman is that rare combination of brilliant collaborator and visionary storyteller, and, with John Finnemore on board too, the Good Omens audience are in for an absolute treat”, said Executive Producer and BBC Studios’ Head of Comedy Josh Cole. “We’re delighted to continue our relationship with Amazon Studios, and thank them for making this possible”.