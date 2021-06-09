Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Cruel Summer’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Freeform’s drama series Cruel Summer will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday August 6th, it has been announced. In addition to announcing the premiere date, the streaming service also released the trailer and key art for the series.

Cruel Summer takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from alternating POVs.

The drama series, which was created by Bert V. Royal, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Iron Ocean Productions and stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew. The executive producers are Bert V. Royal, Tia Napolitano, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

Check out the trailer and key art below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.