All 4 Acquires UK Rights To Freeform’s ‘Party Of Five’ Reboot, Sets June Premiere

Party Of Five is crossing the pond. Channel 4 has struck a deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television to acquire the UK rights to Freeform’s short-lived reboot for their streaming service All 4. The ten episode series will receive its UK premiere on All 4 on Friday June 25th.

Party Of Five follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The drama series, which is based on the TV series of the same name, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

The reboot was created by Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer and directed the pilot. Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer. Freeform cancelled the series back in April 2020 after a single season. In addition to the reboot, Channel 4 has also acquired all six seasons of the original series, which will also be available to stream on All 4 from Friday June 25th.

Check out the trailer for the Party Of Five reboot below: