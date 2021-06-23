Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Whiskey Cavalier’

Whiskey Cavalier will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday July 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dave Hemingson, Whiskey Cavalier is described as a “high-octane” action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”). Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”).

Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. The dramedy series, which was cancelled by ABC back in May 2019 after a single-season, is producer by Warner Bros. Television and stars Scott Foley as Will Chase, Lauren Cohan as Francesca Trowbridge, Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Tyler James Williams as Edgar Standish and Vir Das as Jai Datta. Dave Hemingson served as an executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.