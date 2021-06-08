Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Limetown’

Facebook Watch’s short-lived drama series Limetown will receive its UK television premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Tuesday June 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Limetown follows Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels a mystery through her latest podcast. In 2004, a distress call to police was made from a research facility in Limetown, Tennessee.

When the first responders arrived at the facility, a private security force denied them entry. When they finally entered, they realized they were in a “graveyard without bodies.” The residents of Limetown, consisting of over 300 neuroscientists and their families, were nowhere to be found. The drama series, which is based on the hit podcast of the same name, is produced by Endeavor Content and stars Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci. Facebook Watch cancelled the series last year after airing a single season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.