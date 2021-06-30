Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Deception’

Deception will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Friday July 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Deception tells the story of Cameron Black who, after his career is ruined by scandal, has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion – the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

The drama series, which was cancelled in May 2018 after a single season, is produced by Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House and Warner Bros. Television and stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as FBI Agent Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as FBI Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen. Chris Fedak created the series and served as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero and Sarah Schechter.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.