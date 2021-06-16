Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Good Wife’

The Good Wife will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday July 5th at 11pm, and will then continue to air on weeknights in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, The Good Wife follows the daily life of Alicia Florrick, the First Lady of Illinois and Senior Partner at the recently established law firm Florrick/Agos & Associates. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Julianna Margulies, Archie Panjabi, Graham Phillips, Makenzie Vega, Alan Cumming, Chris Noth, Matt Czuchry, Josh Charles and Christine Baranski. After a successful run of seven seasons, CBS’ streaming platform (now know as Paramount+) ordered spin-off The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski.

In the pilot episode, pushing aside the betrayal and crushing public humiliation caused by her husband Peter, Alicia Florrick starts over by pursuing her original career as a defense attorney. As a junior associate at a prestigious Chicago law firm, she joins her longtime friend, former law school classmate and firm partner Will Gardner, who is interested to see how Alicia will perform after 13 years out of the courtroom. Alicia is grateful the firm’s top litigator, Diane Lockhart, offers to mentor her but discovers the offer has conditions and realizes she has to succeed on her own merit. Alicia’s main competition among the firm’s 20-something new recruits is Cary, a recent Harvard grad who is affable on the surface, but competitive to the core. Fortunately, Alicia finds an ally in Kalinda, the firm’s tough in-house investigator. Gaining confidence every day, Alicia transforms herself from embarrassed politician’s scorned wife to resilient career woman, especially for the sake of providing a stable home for her children, 14-year-old Zach and 13-year-old Grace. For the first time in years, Alicia trades in her identity as the “good wife” and takes charge of her own destiny.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.