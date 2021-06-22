Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward & More Join BBC One’s ‘His Dark Materials’ For Season 3

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Fix), Jamie Ward (Tyrant), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Motherland), Simon Harrison (Endeavour) and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe have joined the cast of BBC One’s His Dark Materials for its third and final season.

They join a returning cast that includes Dafne Keene as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and Will Keene as Father MacPhail.

His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. The show’s third season opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe.

But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez. Meanwhile Oxford physicist Mary Malone reaches another parallel world – that of the Mulefa, a strange animal-like species. They tell her of a cataclysmic phenomenon in their world.

The drama series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. The executive producers are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC. The production receives Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales.