Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries’ Season 2

The second season of Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on Acorn TV on Monday July 19th, when the first two episodes will be available to stream.

New episodes will then continue to air on a weekly basis. UKTV’s Alibi channel originally served as the first run UK broadcaster for Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, but ultimately lost first window after Acorn TV commissioned the show’s second season.

Ms Fisher’s Modern Mysteries is set in 1964 and follows Peregrine Fisher inherits a windfall when the famous aunt she never knew, Phryne Fisher, goes missing over the highlands of New Guinea. Peregrine sets out to become a world-class private detective in her own right with the unerring guidance of The Adventuresses’ Club, a group of exceptional women of which her celebrated aunt was a member.

A natural rule breaker, Peregrine is fearless, fun, and charmingly down-to-earth, as well as having a keen instinct for solving crimes. With newfound wealth and The Adventuresses to hone her rough edges and become the family she’s never had, Peregrine is unstoppable. The drama series is produced by Every Cloud Productions in association with Screen Australia, Film Victoria, Acorn Media Enterprises, All3Media International and Fulcrum Media Finance and stars Geraldine Hakewill, Joel Jackson and Catherine McClements.

In the show’s second season, as murders continue to plague the streets of 1964 Melbourne, daring detective Peregrine Fisher tackles her trickiest assignment yet: juggling her career, the busy life of an Adventuress, and her romance with Detective James Steed. Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times and to make a difference in the world. This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion. Despite their busy lives, the gang have Peregrine’s back; because the modern road to happy-ever-after isn’t always rosy and staying true to oneself can sometimes mean hurting those you love.

