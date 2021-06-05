5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘NCIS’ Season 17

The seventeenth season of NCIS will premiere on 5USA on Monday July 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario & Don McGill, NCIS follows a team of investigators working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s (NCIS) Major Case Response Team, which is led by veteran Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventeenth season, titled Out Of The Darkness, Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends, and what led to her return. Cote de Pablo reprises her role as former Mossad officer and NCIS Special Agent Ziva David. Terrence O’Hara directed the episode from a script by Gina Lucita Monreal.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.