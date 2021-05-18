UKTV’s Alibi Channel Picks Up UK Rights To ‘Miss Scarlet And The Duke’ Season 2

Miss Scarlet And The Duke is returning to Alibi. The UKTV owned and operated channel has secured the UK rights to the show’s second season after striking a deal with the series new international distributor PBS Distribution. The deal will also see the series air on BBC First in Benelux and BBC Brit in Africa.

The move to pick up the show’s second season comes after Miss Scarlet And The Duke launched on Alibi back in March 2020 and managed to reach a total audience of 1.57 million viewers. The second season was commissioned state-side by PBS’ Masterpiece strand after the initial commissioner, A+E Networks International, pulled out after the first season.

Miss Scarlet And The Duke follows Eliza Scarlet who, after her father dies, is left penniless and is determined to become a private detective to support herself. Unfortunately, detectives have always been men, but a family friend at Scotland Yard called The Duke offers to help. So begins a collaboration that grows into something more ardent. The drama series is produced by Element 8 Entertainment and stars Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Crown) and Stuart Martin (Medici, Jamestown).

“We’re very excited to be working with Masterpiece and Element 8 Entertainment again on this fantastic series”, said UKTV’s Global Acquisitions Manager Charlie Charalambous, who brokered the deal with PBS Distribution. “Our slate of acquisitions for UKTV continues to grow and it’s brilliant to see Miss Scarlet and The Duke picked up by our BBC channels in Benelux and Africa too.”

While Emma Ayech, Alibi’s Channel Director, added: “Miss Scarlet and The Duke has built a massive following since it first aired on Alibi last year, so we are thrilled to have it back for another series. Rachael New has created a wonderful range of characters and mixes the gritty scenes of Victorian London with a brilliant light-hearted side, making it a firm favourite for our viewers.”