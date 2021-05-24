UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires UK Rights To ‘Whiskey Cavalier’, The Good Wife’ & ‘Deception’

Whiskey Cavalier is crossing the pond. UKTV’s Alibi channel has acquired the UK rights to ABC’s short-lived drama series after striking a deal with international distributor Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. Alibi has yet to set a specific date, but it is expected to premiere in July.

Created by Dave Hemingson Whiskey Cavalier is described as a “high-octane” action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”). Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”).

Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. The dramedy series, which was cancelled by ABC back in May 2019 after a single-season, is producer by Warner Bros. Television and stars Scott Foley as Will Chase, Lauren Cohan as Francesca Trowbridge, Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Tyler James Williams as Edgar Standish and Vir Das as Jai Datta. Dave Hemingson served as an executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

Additionally, Alibi has also acquired both The Good Wife and Deception for their July schedule. The Good Wife initially aired in the UK on More4 while Deception has never aired on this side of the pond before. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group handles sales for The Good Wife, while Deception is distributed internationally by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, The Good Wife follows the daily life of Alicia Florrick, the First Lady of Illinois and Senior Partner at the recently established law firm Florrick/Agos & Associates. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Julianna Margulies, Archie Panjabi, Graham Phillips, Makenzie Vega, Alan Cumming, Chris Noth, Matt Czuchry, Josh Charles and Christine Baranski. After a successful run of seven season, CBS’s streaming platform (now know as Paramount+) ordered spin-off The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski.

Deception tells the story of Cameron Black who, after his career is ruined by scandal, has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion – the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

The drama series, which was cancelled in May 2018 after a single season, is produced by Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House and Warner Bros. Television and stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as FBI Agent Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as FBI Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen. Chris Fedak created the series and served as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero and Sarah Schechter.

At Alibi, Whiskey Cavalier, The Good Wife and Deception join a slate of U.S. acquisitions that includes such series as Major Crimes, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Why Women Kill, and Evil.

Check out the trailers for Whiskey Cavalier and Deception below: