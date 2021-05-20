‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Orville’, ‘Atlanta’ & More Moving To Disney+’s Star Following FOX UK Closure

FOX UK is officially closing down on June 30th, with most of the channel’s popular programming shifting to the Star brand on Disney+.

The Walking Dead, which was arguably the channel’s flagship acquisition, will land on Star on Friday July 2nd when the show’s first ten seasons will be available to stream. The show’s eleventh and final season will premiere on Star on Monday August 23rd, less than 24 hours after it debuts on AMC state-side.

Also making the move to Star is Seth MacFarlane’s FOX-turned-Hulu sci-fi drama series The Orville. The first two seasons aired on FOX UK in 2017 and 2018. A third season is currently in production. The Orville is expected to land on Star in September, but a precise date has not yet been set. Other FOX UK show’s moving to star include War Of The Worlds, Family Guy, American Dad, and Atlanta.

There’s no firm word just yet on whether or not some of FOX UK’s high-profile third party acquisitions will also make the jump to the brand. Notably, it is not immediately clear if Bull, NCIS, and NCIS: New Orleans – all of which are distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group – will also be available on Star or if they will be casualties of the closure of the linear channel.