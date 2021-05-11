Thanyia Moore, Dave Spikey & Ben Willbond Join BBC Two’s ‘Alma’s Not Normal’

Thanyia Moore (The Duchess, Jamie Johnson), Dave Spikey (Phoenix Nights) and Ben Willbond (Ghosts, Yonderland) have joined the cast of BBC Two’s Alma’s Not Normal for its first full season.

They join a cast that includes series creator Sophie Willan, Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey), Lorraine Ashbourne (The Crown, Cheat), Jayde Adams (Crazy Delicious), James Baxter (Still Open All Hours, Emmerdale) and Nicholas Asbury (Doctor Who, Chewing Gum).

Alma’s Not Normal follows Alma as she tries to get her life back on track following a recent break-up. But with no job, no qualifications and a rebellious streak a mile wide, it’s not going to be easy. Meanwhile her mum, who is battling a heroin addiction, has been sectioned for arson and her vampish Grandma Joan wants nothing to do with it. The comedy series is produced by Expectation.

BBC Two handed the comedy a series order back April 2020 following the broadcast of a successful pilot episode. Filming on the series began at the end of April in Bolton. The show’s first season will consist of six episodes. Series creator and star Sophie Willan penned the scripts. She also serves as an executive producer alongside Expectation’s Nerys Evans. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Tanya Qureshi.

“I’m delighted that filming is underway for series one of Alma’s Not Normal, and even happier to be working alongside such a fantastic group of actors!”, said Sophie Willan. “We can’t wait for audiences to learn more about Alma’s world and the eclectic mix of characters that surround her.”

While Nerys Evans added: “We’re delighted to be making a full series of Alma’s Not Normal, after such a wonderful response to the pilot. Sophie is an incredible talent – she is such a gifted writer and performer and has written something that feels both utterly modern and yet timeless. With Gill Isles Producing and Andrew Chaplin Directing, we have an extraordinary team around Sophie to bring Alma to life.”