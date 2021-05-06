StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday July 18th, it has been announced.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991 and is described as a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in Power’s penultimate season.

The drama series, which was created by Sascha Penn, is produced by Lionsgate Television and stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown. In addition to creating the Power prequel, Sascha Penn is also the showunner and serves as an executive producer alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Courtney A. Kemp, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

