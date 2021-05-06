StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Heels’

Heels will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday August 15th, it has been announced.

Heels is set in a close-knit Georgia community and follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind.

The drama series, which was created by Michael Waldron, is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount Television Studios and stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and Chris Bauer. The executive producers are Michael Waldron, Mike O’Malley, Peter Segal, Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley.

