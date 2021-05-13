StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 2

The second season of Godfather Of Harlem will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday June 20th, it has been announced.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. The drama series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

The show’s second season finds Bumpy Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s message of black economic nationalism. His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau (Justin Bartha), and even Malcolm himself. Once again, Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colorful, tumultuous year of 1964.

Check out the trailer below:

