StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Blindspotting’

Blindspotting will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday June 13th, it has been announced.

A sequel to the film of the same name, Blindspotting picks up six months after the film and centres on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

The comedy series is produced by Lionsgate Television and stars Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton), Benjamin Turner, Candace Nicholas-Lippman (Good Trouble), Jaylen Barron (Shameless), Atticus Woodward (Shameless), Helen Hunt (Mad About You) and Rafael Casal. The executive producers are Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen.

Check out the trailer below:

