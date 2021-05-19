Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 22

The twenty-second season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday June 4th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit revolves around the activities of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, which investigates sexually based offences. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes.

In the opening episode of the show’s twenty-second season, titled Guardians And Gladiators, when the squad tries to solve an assault in Central Park, they are hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police. As part of a prior three-season pick-up back in 2020, NBC has already renewed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit through to its twenty-fourth season. No word yet on a UK broadcaster for SVU spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.