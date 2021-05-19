Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4

The fourth season of S.W.A.T. will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Sunday May 30th at 10pm, it has been announced.

S.W.A.T. tells the story of former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a locally born S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. The drama series, which is based on the 1970s television series and feature film, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios and stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Amy Farrington.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled 3 Seventeen Year Olds, Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. and his teen charge Darryl confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Also, the SWAT team pursues El Diablo’s scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks. Donald Dash, Rico E. Anderson, Dahlia Salem, Kurt Caceras, Deja Soufka, Lynette Dupree, Kalea McNeill and Demetrius Hodges guest star. CBS recently renewed S.W.A.T. for a fifth season.

