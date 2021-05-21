Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2

The second season of Prodigal Son will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday June 9th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo, all while dealing with his manipulative mother, Jessica Whitly, his seemingly normal sister, Ainsley Whitly and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son.

The drama series, which was created by Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment and stars Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena. In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled It’s All In The Execution, Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he has to “take care” of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. To distract himself, Malcolm takes on a new case and must find the killer behind a recent beheading in the city… and the only person he can turn to for help with the case is his father. Meanwhile, Martin returns to Claremont to a surprise new roommate (guest star Michael Chernus) and JT faces discrimination while on the job.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.