Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘MacGyver’ Season 5

The fifth and final season of MacGyver will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Sunday May 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Described as a re-imagining of the television series of the same name, MacGyver follows a 20-something MacGyver as he creates a clandestine organization where he uses his knack for solving problems in unconventional ways to help prevent disasters from happening. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and stars Lucas Till, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifth and final season, titled Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness, Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face. Jessie T. Usher, Jean Brassard, Annabelle Acosta, Enzo D’Agata, Vannessa Vasquez, Juan Pablo Gamboa, Eugenie Bondurant and Brittany Pena guest star.

