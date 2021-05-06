Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Breeders’ Season 2

The second season of Breeders will premiere on Sky One on Thursday May 27th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, Breeders exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there. The comedy series is produced by Avalon and FX Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

In the show’s second season, time has moved on from where we left Paul and Ally’s family. Their son Luke (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle) is now 10, both serving up brand new parenting challenges. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now must parent the generation above them as well as the generation below. And at the centre of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship.

