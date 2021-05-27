Sky One Renews ‘Breeders’ For Third Season

Sky One has renewed their Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard fronted parenting comedy series for a third season. Ten episodes have been commissioned for season three, which is expected to air in 2022. FX is once again co-producing for the United States.

Created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, Breeders exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there. The comedy series is produced by Avalon and FX Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

“What a thrill to see the return of Breeders. Martin Freeman, Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison’s brilliant season 2 definitely smells like teen spirit”, said Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios. “Martin and Daisy Haggard are rapidly becoming the UK’s most relatable and funniest parents & they’ve certainly left our audience wanting more. So, it’s with great joy to be able to spread the news of a third series before the birth of the second!”