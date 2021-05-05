Sky Atlantic Sets Premiere Date For ‘Domina’

Domina will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Friday May 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Domina is described as a historical drama series that brings to life the power struggles of Ancient Rome from a different perspective; that of the women. It follows the life and extraordinary rise of Livia Drusilla, who overcame adversity to become the most powerful woman in the world.

The drama series, which was created by Simon Burke, is produced by Fifty Fathoms, Tiger Aspect and Sky Studios and stars Kasia Smutniak, Nadia Parkes, Liam Cunningham, Colette Tchantcho, Matthew McNulty, Christine Bottomley, Ben Batt, Enzo Cilenti, Claire Forlani, Alex Lanipekun and Isabella Rossellini.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.