Jill Halfpenny & Owen McDonnell Set As Leads In Channel 5’s ‘The Holiday’

Jill Halfpenny (The Drowning, Liar) and Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve, The Bay) have been set as the leads in The Holiday, Channel 5’s four-part adaptation of the T.M. Logan novel.

The Holiday tells the story of a group of families enjoying a week together in the sun. Four women who have been best friends for as long as they can remember making the most of a luxurious villa in the south of France. But on the day they arrive, Kate uncovers a secret: her husband is having an affair.

The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends, working against Kate to destroy her family. But which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined…Because someone in the villa may be prepared to kill to keep their secret hidden.

Rounding out the cast is Aidan McArdle (The Trial Of Christine Keeler, The Mallorca Files), Liv Mjönes (Midsommar, The Lawyer), Siobhan Hewlett (McDonald & Dodds, The Syndicate), Andrew Macklin (Doctor Who, Fair City) and Cat Simmons (Holby City, Moving On). The adaptation, which was originally put into development back in June 2020, was jointly developed by NENT Studios UK, Projector Pictures, Clapperboard Studios and Night Train Media.

Michael Crompton penned the scripts. The executive producers are Dave Clarke, Rachel Gesua, Trevor Eve, Mike Benson, Herbert Kloiber and Olivia Pahl. Since the series was originally commissioned by Channel 5, NENT Studios UK has secured pre-sales for The Holiday with VMTV Ireland and Viaplay in the Nordic region, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“The Holiday has been progressing quickly and smoothly and I’m thrilled that the producers have put together such a strong cast, led by the excellent Jill Halfpenny and Owen McDonnell”, said Richard Halliwell, CEO of NENT Studios UK. “Partnership has driven this project from the early days, and I am proud that NENT Studios UK has brought together the best possible partners to develop, fund, produce and broadcast this series – and to be able to add Viaplay and VMTV to that list. With Close to Me and now The Holiday, plus a huge slate of dramas in development, we have ably demonstrated our commitment to bringing fresh new scripted series to UK and international broadcasters.”