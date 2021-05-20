First Look: Martin Freeman In BBC One’s ‘The Responder’

BBC One has released a first look image of Martin Freeman from their upcoming drama series The Responder, which is now filming in and around Liverpool City Region.

The Responder follows Chris (Martin Freeman), an urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool. Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other.

The drama series, which was created by police officer Tony Schumacher and was originally commissioned for BBC Two, is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and stars Martin Freeman (Fargo), Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture), Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom), MyAnna Buring (The Salisbury Poisonings), Kerrie Hayes (The Mill), Warren Brown (Strike Back), David Bradley (Broadchurch), Rita Tushingham (In The Flesh) and newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn. Rebecca Ferguson is the series producer, while Tim Mielants is attached to direct. The executive producers are Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey and Mona Qureshi.

“My fantasy casting when I was writing the character of Chris in the Responder was Martin Freeman. Seeing that fantasy become reality is beyond exciting”, said series creator Tony Schumacher. “Martin is one of the great British actors. He brings such a well of talent and humanity that breathes magic into the words I’ve been lucky enough to give him. I can’t wait for audiences to get to see his performance in this role, it’s one I feel very lucky to have had a front row seat for.”

Check out the first look image below: