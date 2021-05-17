Endeavor Content Expands TV Distribution Team With Key Hires

Endeavor Content – best known on this side of the pond for being the international distributor behind Killing Eve – has made a number of key hires in an expansion of their television distribution team.

Jennifer Ebell has been appointed as Senior Vice-President, EMEA Sales; Fabio Etienne-Tinchant as Executive Director and will handle sales in CEE, MENA, France & Turkey; Liz Tang as Director, Content; Tracy Davis as Associate Director Rights; Sunil Gupta as SVP Business & Legal Affairs, and Hetal Limbachia as Content Manager.

Additionally, Endeavor Content has promoted two of their existing executives. The company has also announced two promotions to senior roles. Chantal Faudone has been promoted to Senior Sales Manager for Southern Europe and Israel, while Ann Schröder has been promoted to Director of Sales for the Nordics, Benelux and Ireland. They all join recently the announced hires of Alistair Jennings as Senior Vice-President of TV Sales for APAC, and Dan Selig, Senior Vice-President of Sales for the Americas.

“Endeavor Content continues to seek out the best in class – both in the distinctive content we curate for our catalogue, and the passionate people who champion it every day”, said Endeavor Content’s Executive Vice-President of Television Distribution Prentiss Fraser. “This team is a powerhouse collection of talent – shaped by a vision of a next-generation distribution business driven by diverse expertise and perspectives.”