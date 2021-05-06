Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Genius’ Season 3

The third season of Genius will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Friday June 4th, it has been announced.

Genius is a scripted anthology series that dramatize the fascinating stories of the world’s most brilliant innovators. The show’s third season, subtitled Aretha, will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion and widely considered the greatest singer of the past 50 years, receiving countless honours throughout her career.

The anthology series, which is the first ever authorised scripted series about the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul, is produced by 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment and stars Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider, Mr Selfridge), Courtney B Vance (American Crime Story, Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless, Preacher), David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development), Patrice Covington (The Color Purple, Ain’t Misbehavin’), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, The Big Sick), Steven Norfleet (Watchmen, Dynasty), Pauletta Washington (Beloved, She’s Gotta Have It), Omar J. Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as King Curtis, Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals) and Shaian Jordan.

