Disney+ Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for The Mysterious Benedict Society, which is set to premiere on Friday June 25th.

The Mysterious Benedict Society tells the story of four gifted orphans, who, after winning a scholarship competition, are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis.

When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him. The drama series is produced by Sonar Entertainment and 20th Television and stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. The executive producers are Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are the showrunners.

Check out the trailer and key art below: