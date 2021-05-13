Dave Sets Premiere Date For ‘Sliced’ Season 2

The second season of Sliced will premiere on UKTV’s Dave channel on Thursday June 3rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Sliced is a a comedy about two pizza delivery drivers in South London. The series follows Joshua and Ricky, two mates who just want to make some money, move out of their family homes and meet some women – is that too much to ask for? If only all the ridiculous stuff that keeps happening to them would stop getting in the way. The comedy series, which was co-created by Samson Kayo and Phil Bowker, is produced by Lovely Electricity and stars Samson Kayo and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

