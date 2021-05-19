Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Anne Boleyn’

Anne Boleyn will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday June 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Anne Boleyn explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. For 500 years we have been drip-fed a story about Anne Boleyn: the cold-hearted scheming seductress who bewitched Henry VIII into marrying her, before sleeping with his best friend. Oh, and her own brother.

But because history is written by the victors, we have never heard her side of the story. This series takes viewers inside her mind and follow events from her perspective. Anne openly dares to see herself as the King’s equal. She sees a future in which her daughter could rule. She refuses to fall in line. But these are dangerous attributes in the Tudor court – a competitive world riddled with misogyny and machismo. The three-parter is produced by Fable Pictures and stars Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Mark Stanley (White House Farm), Lola Petticrew (Dating Amber), Barry Ward (White Lines), Jamael Westman (West End’s Hamilton), Amanda Burton (White House Farm) and Thalissa Teixeira (Two Weeks to Live).

