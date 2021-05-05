Channel 4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Fargo’ Season 4

The fourth season of Fargo will receive its UK premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday May 9th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Developed for television by Noah Hawley, Fargo is a mini-series franchise based on the feature film of the same name by Joel & Ethan Coen. The fourth season is set in 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream.

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons. The drama series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions and stars Chris Rock, Rodney Jones, Tommaso Ragno, Jameson Braccioforte, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Francesco Acquaroli, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Ben Whishaw, Glynn Turman, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, James Vincent Meredith, Matthew Elam, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White), Timothy Olyphant, Jack Huston and Jessie Buckley.

