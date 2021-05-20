BritBox UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Professor T’

Professor T will premiere on BritBox UK on Thursday June 3rd, it has been announced.

Based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University. The series follows the eccentric, but brilliant Criminology Professor Jasper Tempest, who suffers with OCD and has a tortured past.

The six episode drama, which was originally commissioned by ITV, is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and stars Ben Miller (Death In Paradise), Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire), Emma Naomi (The Trial Of Christine Keeler), Juliet Aubrey (Snatch), Andy Gathergood (The Salisbury Poisonings), Sarah Woodward (Quiz), Ben Onwukwe (Marcella) and Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey). Professor T will also get a linear broadcast on ITV later this summer.

