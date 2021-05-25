BritBox Orders First Global Original Series ‘Murder In Provence’, Roger Allam To Star

BritBox has commissioned their first global original series. The streaming service’s UK and North American divisions have co-commissioned Murder In Provence, a three episode mystery series based on the books by M.L. Longworth. The Thick Of It and Endeavour alum Roger Allam is attached to star.

Murder In Provence follows Antoine Verlaque (Allam), Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and romantic partner Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll) as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Keala Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

Three feature length episodes have been commissioned for the show’s first season. Shelagh Stephenson is penning the scripts, while Grainne Marmion is the series producer. Harlots helmer Chloe Thomas is attached to direct. The executive producers are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Shelagh Stephenson and Roger Allam. ITV Studios’ Monumental Television are producing. Production is set to get underway in the UK and France in July, ahead of 2022 premiere on BritBox.

“We hope that Murder In Provence will be the first of many global Originals made exclusively for BritBox subscribers”, said Will Harrison, Managing Director of BritBox UK. “The books by M.L. Longworth seem to be tailor made for television and we can’t wait to launch the series next year.”

“Murder In Provence is the perfect series for our first major collaboration with our BritBox UK colleagues”, commented Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America. “It’s exciting to be able to bring the best British mysteries to the screen for BritBox fans in multiple regions, and I look forward to all the pan-territory commissions to come ”

While Monumental’s Alison Owen added:”We are thrilled that BritBox has given us the opportunity to bring M.L. Longworth’s delightful books to the screen. Shelagh, with her brilliant wit and knowledge of Provence, is the perfect writer to bring Mary Lou’s world to life. The pairing of Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll as Antoine and Marine is just delicious and promises sparring and fun as they solve crimes in one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes”.