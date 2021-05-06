BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Snowfall’ Season 4

The fourth season of Snowfall will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday May 9th at 11pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is set in Los Angeles in 1983 and is set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The drama series, which has been renewed for a third season, is produced by FX Productions and stars Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Carter Hudson. The executive producers are John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. FX has already renewed the series for a fifth season.

Business is booming in season four of Snowfall. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love. With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned, from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.