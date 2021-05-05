BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Motherland’ Season 3

The third season of Motherland will premiere on BBC Two on Monday May 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Motherland explores the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, looking at the competitive and unromantic sides of parenting – not the cute and acceptable public face of motherhood. The comedy series is produced by Merman and Delightful Industries and stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Philippa Dunne, Lucy Punch, Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Nit Blitz, as a nit pandemic sweeps the school, Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) finds herself accused of triggering a second wave. Ostracised by the other Mums, Julia needs to find a way back into their good books so she throws a nit treatment party that brings everyone’s drama (and headlice) into her home. The party reveals that Anne has some big news, Meg is facing a crisis, and Kevin has committed a terrible crime of passion. As Amanda (Lucy Punch) super spreads the gossip, Liz waits for news about a career move.

