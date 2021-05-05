BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Inside No. 9’ Season 6

The sixth season of Inside No. 9 will premiere on BBC Two on Monday May 10th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Created by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 is an anthology series that each season features six films stuffed with dark humour and unexpected twists. The series is produced by BBC Studios, with Adam Tandy serving as the series producer. Jon Plowman is the executive producer.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixth season, titled Wuthering Heist, Pantalone has an audacious plan to steal a consignment of diamonds worth a tasty 12 million. But he’s hired a complete bunch of double-crossing clowns to do it. The cast includes Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Kevin Bishop, Paterson Joseph and Gemma Whelan.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.