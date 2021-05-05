BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Danny Boy’

Danny Boy will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday May 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Danny Boys tells the story of Brian Wood, accused of war crimes in Iraq by the tenacious human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, played by Toby Jones. The two men go head to head in a legal and moral conflict that takes us from the battlefield – at so-called Checkpoint Danny Boy – to the courtroom, and one of Britain’s biggest ever public inquiries, the Al-Sweady Inquiry.

Memory, evidence and trauma collide, as Brian finds himself caught on the fine line between war and unlawful killing. After his service in Iraq and years of legal investigation, will he ever be able to look his family in the eye again and be the husband, father, and son, they need him to be? The one-off drama, which was penned by Robert Jones, is produced by Expectation and stars Anthony Boyle, Toby Jones, Alex Ferns, Leah McNamara, Pauline Turner, Kiran Sonia Sawar, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

