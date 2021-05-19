BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Shrill’ Season 3

The third and final season of Shrill will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three Saturday May 22nd, it has been announced.

Shrill follows Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life – but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss. The comedy series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions and stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Patti Harrison, Julia Sweeney, and Daniel Stern.

The show’s third and final season finds Annie energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants? Ali Rushfield is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer alongside Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer.

