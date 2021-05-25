BBC Studios Strikes Global Deal With Disney For ‘Bluey’ Season 3

BBC Studios has struck a deal with Disney that will see the House of Mouse premiere the third season of Bluey on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ in all territories excluding Australia, New Zealand and China. The series also airs in the UK on CBeebies, where it has been a ratings hit.

Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey follows a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum, and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures. Ludo Studios produces the series for the ABC and BBC Studios.

“The relatable, heartfelt and humorous storytelling in Bluey continues to captivate our young audiences and their families”, said Jane Gould, Executive Vice President, Content Research, Insights & Scheduling, Disney General Entertainment. “We can’t wait to bring a third season of the show to our viewers across the globe.”

“Our continued partnership with Disney in bringing Bluey to families across the world is a reflection of our shared passion and love for this wonderful, heartfelt series”, commented BBC Studios’ Henrietta Hurford-Jones. “We look forward to continuing to give audiences a truly authentic look at a contemporary family and their friends, bringing warmth and humour to daily life.”

While Charlie Aspinwall, Executive Producer for Ludo Studio. added: “We are really excited that our brand new season of Bluey, currently in production, will be coming to Disney. Season three will bring us more fun and games at home with the Heelers and out and about with Bluey and Bingo’s friends.”